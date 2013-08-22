* Reports biggest quarterly loss since 2008 listing
* Net result hit by one-off mining asset writedown
* CEO expects to break even on cashflow level in Q4
* Company confirms full-year output and sales guidance
By Jan Korselt and Jana Mlcochova
PRAGUE, Aug 22 New World Resources (NWR)
reported a much deeper-than-expected net loss
in the second quarter as weak coal prices made the Czech coal
miner book a large writedown on its assets.
However, its chief executive told Reuters on Thursday he
forecast losses to stop at the cashflow level in the fourth
quarter and in 2014 after cost cuts and an expected
stabilisation in coal prices.
NWR shares rose as much as 12 percent following the CEO's
comments and were up 10.4 percent by 0754 GMT at 24.50 crowns.
"It looks like there could be a turnaround (in the company's
performance)," said Tomas Otahal, a trader at brokerage Patria.
"It is hard to assess that from the long-term perspective
but in the short term we see it as positive for the stock."
NWR reported a net loss of 315.4 million euros ($421.9
million) in the second quarter, after coal price weakness led
the company to register a non-cash writedown of 307 million
euros on its mining assets.
It was the miner's biggest quarterly loss by far since its
debut on the London, Prague and Warsaw stock exchanges in 2008,
missing the average loss estimate of 69.2 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
NWR, which counts ArcelorMittal SA and U.S. Steel
Corp as customers, is looking to sell assets and make cost
cuts worth 100 million euros this year to ride out falling
prices and a slump in demand from steelmakers.
The company has already taken retrenchment measures worth 60
million euros, and Chief Executive Gareth Penny told Reuters he
was confident the miner would find an additional 40 million
euros in the rest of the year to meet the target.
NWR is considering shutting temporarily or permanently its
"high-cost" Paskov mine, its smallest mine with production of
950,000 tonnes in 2012 and reserves of 23.1 million tonnes, with
9.2 million of that proven.
But Penny said a final decision had not yet been made and
that NWR would not close the pit in 2014.
The miner has also been looking to offload its OKK coking
plant. Penny said there were several potential buyers and
reiterated that the sale should be concluded by the year-end.
Polish coal miner JSW said on Aug. 12 it had
conducted due diligence of some assets put up for sale by NWR
and was awaiting answers on future risks before deciding whether
to buy them. Its chief executive said it was interested in OKK.
NWR reiterated its full-year plan to produce 9-10 million
tones of coal and 700,000 tonnes of coke. External sales should
reach 8.5-9.5 million tonnes of coal, equally split between
coking and thermal coal.