PRAGUE, July 27 Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Friday the average agreed price of coking coal deliveries in the third quarter rose 2 percent from the second quarter to 129 euros per tonne.

For coke sales, the third-quarter average price fell 1 percent from the previous quarter to 294 euros per tonne.

NWR reiterated its full year production and sales targets, seeing coal production at 10.8 million to 11 million tonnes, along with 700 kilotonnes of coke. Coal sales are seen at 10.25 million to 10.5 million, with 52 percent of that in thermal coal.

Coal production in the first half stood at 5.78 million tonnes and coke production was 349,000 tonnes, while sales of coking coal reached 2.67 million tonnes and thermal coal sales were 2.15 million, NWR said.

