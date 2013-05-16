BRIEF-BP CEO says 60 pct of company's production will be gas by mid-2020s
* Bp ceo says expects 60 percent of company's production to come from gas by mid-2020s Further company coverage: (London Equities Newsroom)
PRAGUE May 16 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a record first-quarter net loss of 80.3 million euros ($103.3 million) on Thursday and announced plans to strengthen its finances through divestments and cost cuts.
The miner, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, cut its 2013 production outlook to 9-10 million tonnes from a previously expected 10-11 million after flagging the move in April because of an increasingly difficult trading environment.
The company said it would take short-term measures worth 100 million euros to boost its financial position. It added it has started the process to divest its coke operations unit OKK and would look at mines that could be idled or sold.
* Downstream free cash flow expected at $9-10 bln by 2021 (Adds details, background, CFO comment, share price)
Feb 28 British insurer Aviva said it expects to take an exceptional charge of 385 million pounds ($478 million) to its 2016 profit after tax after Britain changed the rate at which compensation payments are calculated in personal injury claims.