PRAGUE, April 18 Coal miner NWR said on Thursday
it would have to revise its full-year guidance because a
difficult trading environment had hit its operating performance.
NWR had set a coal production target for 2013 at 10 million
to 11 million tonnes. It was also targeting sales of 9.5 million
to 10.5 million tonnes, split equally between coking and thermal
coal.
It said it would disclose the new target "in a timely
manner".
It also said the average coking coal prices negotiated for
the second quarter have risen by 3 percent from the first
quarter to 104 euros per tonne while coke prices remained flat
at 246 euros per tonne.