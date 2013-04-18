PRAGUE, April 18 Coal miner NWR said on Thursday it would have to revise its full-year guidance because a difficult trading environment had hit its operating performance.

NWR had set a coal production target for 2013 at 10 million to 11 million tonnes. It was also targeting sales of 9.5 million to 10.5 million tonnes, split equally between coking and thermal coal.

It said it would disclose the new target "in a timely manner".

It also said the average coking coal prices negotiated for the second quarter have risen by 3 percent from the first quarter to 104 euros per tonne while coke prices remained flat at 246 euros per tonne.