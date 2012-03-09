PRAGUE, March 9 A tie-up between Polish mining group JSW and Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) is unlikely in the foreseeable future, NWR's chief financial officer said on Friday.

JSW had denied a Daily Telegraph report last month that it was in talks with NWR's majority shareholder BXR Group, but some speculation has remained.

NWR's CFO Marek Jelinek, speaking in an online interview on broker Patria Finance's website, said a merger would make strategic sense.

"At the same time, I think such a deal is not possible in the foreseeable future for many reasons, see for example the categorical denial ... from the management of JSW," Jelinek said.

He added he also did not know of any price demands for NWR shares by BXR.

The Daily Telegraph newspaper, citing unnamed sources, reported on Feb. 29 that JSW had held "early-stage talks" with BXR, which holds almost 64 percent of NWR.

JSW is controlled by the Polish state, holding a 62 percent stake. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)