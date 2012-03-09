PRAGUE, March 9 A tie-up between Polish
mining group JSW and Czech miner New World Resources
(NWR) is unlikely in the foreseeable future, NWR's
chief financial officer said on Friday.
JSW had denied a Daily Telegraph report last month that it
was in talks with NWR's majority shareholder BXR Group, but some
speculation has remained.
NWR's CFO Marek Jelinek, speaking in an online interview on
broker Patria Finance's website, said a merger would make
strategic sense.
"At the same time, I think such a deal is not possible in
the foreseeable future for many reasons, see for example the
categorical denial ... from the management of JSW," Jelinek
said.
He added he also did not know of any price demands for NWR
shares by BXR.
The Daily Telegraph newspaper, citing unnamed sources,
reported on Feb. 29 that JSW had held "early-stage talks" with
BXR, which holds almost 64 percent of NWR.
JSW is controlled by the Polish state, holding a 62 percent
stake.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Mark Potter)