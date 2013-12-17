PRAGUE Dec 17 New World Resources has agreed waivers and amendments to financial covenants in relation to its Export Credit Agency (ECA) facility, the Czech miner said on Tuesday.

NWR said the financial covenants under the ECA facility would not be tested until Sep 30, 2014.

The company said it needed to comply with conditions including a minimum cash balance requirement of 80 million euros ($110 million) and limitations on dividend payments, among others.

($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)