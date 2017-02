PRAGUE, Sept 26 New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR will explore the hard coal deposit at Frenstat mine in the Czech Republic's northeast, which has an estimated 1.5 billion tonnes of hard coal resources, the mining group said on Monday.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's largest hard coal mines, said the exploration will take four years to complete, and it will then decide on the feasibility of developing the deposit.

The deposit is currently not included in NWR's official reserves, it said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Jason Hovet)