PRAGUE May 16 Lossmaking Czech coalminer New World Resources (NWR) expects a decision on the sale of its coking coal unit OKK to be taken by August, Chief Executive Gareth Penny said on Thursday.

He also said a decision to sell or idle individual coal mines or parts of mines could be taken by the end of this year.

NWR announced plans to strengthen its finances through divestments and cost cuts on Thursday after posting a record first-quarter net loss of 80.3 million euros ($103 million).

Penny said the company wanted to be able to report a profit before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the full year in 2013.