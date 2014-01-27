PRAGUE Jan 27 Moody's downgraded Czech miner
New World Resources (NWR) to 'Caa3' on Monday
because a possible change in its capital structure could result
in a loss for bondholders, the ratings agency said on Monday.
NWR announced last week a major review of its capital
structure as low coal prices hit its business and outlook.
The loss-making company said its majority shareholder BXR was
ready to invest new equity if conditions are satisfactory.
"In our view the possible restructuring of (NWR's) capital
structure...could result in a loss for existing
bondholders, which would mean a default," said Paolo Leschiutta,
Moody's lead analyst for NWR, in a statement.
Moody's said it expected NWR will have sufficient liquidity
to operate for the next six to 12 months, but that this, along
with cost savings and asset disposals already taken, were not
enough to compensate for a decline in market conditions.
"Prospects for recovery are also modest at the moment, which
could lead NWR to consider additional changes to its capital
structure," Moody's said.