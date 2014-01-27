PRAGUE Jan 27 Moody's downgraded Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) to 'Caa3' on Monday because a possible change in its capital structure could result in a loss for bondholders, the ratings agency said on Monday.

NWR announced last week a major review of its capital structure as low coal prices hit its business and outlook. The loss-making company said its majority shareholder BXR was ready to invest new equity if conditions are satisfactory.

"In our view the possible restructuring of (NWR's) capital structure...could result in a loss for existing bondholders, which would mean a default," said Paolo Leschiutta, Moody's lead analyst for NWR, in a statement.

Moody's said it expected NWR will have sufficient liquidity to operate for the next six to 12 months, but that this, along with cost savings and asset disposals already taken, were not enough to compensate for a decline in market conditions.

"Prospects for recovery are also modest at the moment, which could lead NWR to consider additional changes to its capital structure," Moody's said.