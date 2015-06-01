PRAGUE, June 1 The long-time chief financial officer of New World Resources (NWR) will resign in September after leading the Czech coal miner through a massive debt and equity restructuring last year.

NWR said Marek Jelinek, who joined NWR during its formation in 2004 and was CFO when NWR went public in 2008, will leave the company to "pursue other opportunities" as of Sept. 1. No further details on his resignation were provided.

Boudewijn Wentink, NWR's chief legal officer who joined NWR in 2013, will become the company's finance and legal director.

NWR also said Dale Ekmark, currently managing director of NWR's OKD mining unit, will take over chief executive duties as of Jan. 1, 2016. Executive Chairman Gareth Penny, NWR's top executive since 2012, will continue as chairman, NWR said.

NWR expects its coal output to fall and level off at around 7 million tonnes annually in coming years as it stabilises after a major debt and equity restructuring undertaken last year to avoid insolvency and adjust to coal prices that have more than halved since 2011.

"NWR has responded responsibly and positively to the challenges it has faced, and I am proud to have played my part in ensuring the stability of the company," Jelinek said in NWR's statement. "In my view, the worst is over for NWR."

