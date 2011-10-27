PRAGUE Oct 27 New World Resources (NWR)
NWRRsp.PR is negotiating with officials in the
north-east of the Czech Republic about mining an area with an
estimated 20 million tonnes of mostly coking coal, the company
and town representatives said.
NWR unit OKD, which runs the country's hard coal mines, said
it wants to extend its operations to get at coal located under
the Stare Mesto district in the city of Karvina, which would
mean covering costs to move around 500 people from the area.
"We would like to conclude the negotiations this year and we
could ideally start extracting in or after 2016," OKD spokesman
Vladislav Sobol.
Czech miner NWR confirmed on Thursday it was on track to
produce 11 million tonnes of coal in 2011 and sell 10.3 million
tonnes, with higher-margin coking coal falling to less than half
of that due to temporary production problems.
(Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Editing by David Hulmes)