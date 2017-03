PRAGUE Dec 4 Shareholders of coal miner New World Resources (NWR) approved the 95 million euro sale of its coking division OKK to Czech group Metalimex, the company said on Wednesday.

The approval clears the way for the sale of OKK, which operates a coking plant in the Czech northeast, as NWR looks to slim down its business and cut costs as part of a plan to help return it to profit.