PRAGUE Feb 21 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) expects a difficult first half of 2013 but believes the worst is already behind it, Executive Chairman Gareth Penny said on Thursday.

"We are going to have a difficult first half, there is no doubt about that," Penny told Reuters.

"Have we reached the bottom and are we on the way up? I believe so. It will take some time for that to feed through into the financials," he added.

NWR posted its biggest quarterly loss since its 2008 London stock market debut, hit by falling coal prices at the end of 2012.