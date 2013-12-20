PRAGUE Dec 20 The Czech Industry Ministry is in talks with mining group New World Resources (NWR) on a deal that could lead to a deferment of plans to close the Paskov coal mine, in return for a subsidy on the costs of its eventual closure.

NWR had said in September it would close the mine, which employs 3,000 people in the country's industrial northeast, a region already suffering from high unemployment, by the end of 2014.

But the ministry has been looking at options that could prolong the life of Paskov, even though Prime Minister Jiri Rusnok has said the government had no plans to buy, operate or subsidise the loss-making operation.

Paskov is operated by NWR subsidiary OKD, which also runs three other hard coal mines in the region.

One of the options under consideration involves promising state funds towards the costs of the mine's closure and liquidation, if OKD pays to keep operations in place until 2016.

"I prefer an option with a solution that will keep the largest amount of jobs in place for the longest time," newspaper Pravo quoted Industry Minister Jiri Ciencala as saying on Friday.

The newspaper, citing a document approved by the government this week, said state help could reach 1.3 billion crowns ($64.3 million).

A ministry spokeswoman said a memorandum of understanding on the deal should be signed Jan. 6. That document would set a March 31 deadline to reach a concrete agreement, she added.

An NWR spokesman confirmed the company was in talks with the government but gave no further details.

NWR is streamlining its business and looking to cut costs as part of a plan to help it cope with weak coal prices and return the group to profit. Earlier this month, it completed the 95 million euro ($129.9 million) sale of its coking division OKK to Czech group Metalimex.