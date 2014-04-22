PRAGUE, April 22 The Czech Industry Ministry has
agreed with coal miner New World Resources (NWR)
on extending operations at NWR's loss-making Paskov
mine until 2017, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday.
Under the deal, which still needs to be approved by the
Czech cabinet, the government will provide 600 million crowns in
aid to around 2,000 miners who face losing jobs when the mine
closes.
The company has said it would close down the Paskov mine at
the end of 2014 unless there was an agreement on state aid.
NWR said it lost 1.2 billion crowns at Paskov last year.
The agreement will be dependent on the development in coal
prices, NWR and the ministry said.
