PRAGUE, April 22 The Czech Industry Ministry has agreed with coal miner New World Resources (NWR) on extending operations at NWR's loss-making Paskov mine until 2017, Industry Minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday.

Under the deal, which still needs to be approved by the Czech cabinet, the government will provide 600 million crowns in aid to around 2,000 miners who face losing jobs when the mine closes.

The company has said it would close down the Paskov mine at the end of 2014 unless there was an agreement on state aid.

NWR said it lost 1.2 billion crowns at Paskov last year.

The agreement will be dependent on the development in coal prices, NWR and the ministry said. (Reporting by Jan Strouhal, writing by Jan Lopatka)