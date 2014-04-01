Unilever prepares 6 bln stg sale of food brands - newspapers
LONDON, March 18 Unilever is preparing a 6 billion pound ($7.44 billion) sale of some of its food brands, British newspapers reported on Saturday, without citing sources.
PRAGUE, April 1 The Czech Industry Ministry will recommend to the government that the state provide financial support for New World Resources' Paskov hard coal mine with a condition that it remains in operation until the end of 2016, minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday.
Loss-making NWR, looking to slim down its operations and cut costs to return to profitability, announced plans last year to close Paskov at the end of 2014, but a state commission has sought ways to delay the closure until the end of 2016 to protect jobs.
"The commission reached a conclusion that the best solution would be to give 1.1 billion crowns ($55.27 million) for a specific cause, that is for severance for the miners and rescue (of the mine)," Mladek said at news conference after meeting the company and regional government officials.
($1 = 19.9035 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller. Editing by Jane Merriman)
PARIS, March 17 French advertising group Havas said on Friday that it would not pull advertising from Alphabet Inc's Google platforms on a global basis, after its British business suspended activity with the U.S. company over concerns about its YouTube website.