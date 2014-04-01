PRAGUE, April 1 The Czech Industry Ministry will recommend to the government that the state provide financial support for New World Resources' Paskov hard coal mine with a condition that it remains in operation until the end of 2016, minister Jan Mladek said on Tuesday.

Loss-making NWR, looking to slim down its operations and cut costs to return to profitability, announced plans last year to close Paskov at the end of 2014, but a state commission has sought ways to delay the closure until the end of 2016 to protect jobs.

"The commission reached a conclusion that the best solution would be to give 1.1 billion crowns ($55.27 million) for a specific cause, that is for severance for the miners and rescue (of the mine)," Mladek said at news conference after meeting the company and regional government officials.

