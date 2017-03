PRAGUE Oct 30 Czech coal miner NWR said on Thursday its average agreed price for coking coal deliveries in the fourth quarter of 2014 rose 4 percent from the previous three months to 85 per tonne.

NWR completed a capital restructuring last month, including dilution of shareholders through a new s equity issuance and a haircut on bondholders following a drop in coal prices in the past years.

Analysts have said the company's future depended on a lasting recovery in the coal price. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)