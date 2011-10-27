* Sticks to full-year coal production, sales targets

* Cuts coke sales target (Adds details, shares)

PRAGUE Oct 27 Prices of coking coal and coke negotiated by New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR for the fourth quarter have dropped, the miner said on Thursday.

The owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines repeated its full-year production and sales targets but cut its coke sales target, citing weak demand in Europe.

The average agreed price of coking coal was 171 euros ($236) per tonne, a drop of 9 percent from the third quarter, NWR said, while the average for coke sales fell 13 percent from the third quarter to 341 euros per tonne.

NWR said it remained on track to produce 11 million tonnes of coal and 800,000 tonnes of coke in 2011, and sell 10.3 million tonnes of coal, of which 44 percent would be coking coal and 52 percent the less-profitable thermal coal.

But it now expected to sell only 525,000-575,000 tonnes of coke, down from a previous 720,000 tonnes forecast.

"This is due to continuation of weak demand on the European coke market," the company said.

NWR shares rose 1.02 percent in Prague by 0718 GMT, in line with the main PX index .

($1 = 0.724 Euros) (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)