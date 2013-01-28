UPDATE 2-BHP's Escondida approaches striking union, eyes new offer
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has invited its union to resume talks as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, it said Friday.
PRAGUE Jan 28 Coal miner New World Resources said on Monday it had agreed an average coke price for the first quarter at 253 euros per tonne, a 1 percent drop from the fourth quarter last year.
An average coking coal price was agreed at 103 euros per tonne, up by 3 percent from the fourth quarter last year, while an average thermal coal price for the whole of 2013 was agreed at 60 euros per tonne, down by 19 percent from 2012.
It reiterated it expected coal production in 2013 to reach between 10 million and 11 million tonnes, compared with 11.2 million in 2012, while coke output should reach 800,000 tonnes, up from 680,000 in 2012.
NEW YORK, March 10 A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed Lloyds Banking Group Plc, ICAP Europe Ltd and Tullett Prebon Plc as defendants from litigation alleging a conspiracy among many financial services companies to manipulate the yen Libor and Euroyen Tibor benchmark interest rates.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.