PRAGUE Oct 14 Czech coal miner New World
Resources secured an 11 percent price rise
for coking coal deliveries in the fourth quarter versus the
previous three months, the company said on Monday.
It said average coking coal price for the final quarter was
101 euros per tonne. The average price for coke deliveries was
231 euros per tonne, flat from the third quarter.
It said coking coal sales in the third quarter reached 1.12
million tonnes, while thermal coal sales reached 1.25 million
tonnes and coke sales totalled 142,000 tonnes.
The company reiterated its full-year target for total coal
production of 9.0-10.0 million tonnes.