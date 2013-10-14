PRAGUE Oct 14 Czech coal miner New World Resources secured an 11 percent price rise for coking coal deliveries in the fourth quarter versus the previous three months, the company said on Monday.

It said average coking coal price for the final quarter was 101 euros per tonne. The average price for coke deliveries was 231 euros per tonne, flat from the third quarter.

It said coking coal sales in the third quarter reached 1.12 million tonnes, while thermal coal sales reached 1.25 million tonnes and coke sales totalled 142,000 tonnes.

The company reiterated its full-year target for total coal production of 9.0-10.0 million tonnes.