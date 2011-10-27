PRAGUE Oct 27 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR repeated on Thursday its full-year production and sales targets and said prices agreed for the fourth quarter have dropped.

The average agreed price of coking coal is 171 euros per tonne, a drop of 9 percent from the third quarter.

The average price agreed for coke sales fell by 13 percent from the third quarter to 341 euros per tonne.

NWR said it remained on track to produce 11 million tonnes of coal and 800,000 tonnes of coke in 2011.

It also said it no longer planned to sell 720,000 tonnes of coke sales in the whole of 2011 and it now expected to sell 525,000-575,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)