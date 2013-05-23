PRAGUE May 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating for central European mining company New World Resources (NWR) to 'B' from 'B+', with a stable outlook, it said on Thursday.

"The revision reflects our forecast that NWR will report weak results in the rest of 2013 and 2014, due to weak coal prices in the second half of 2013 and a drop in coal production," S&P said.