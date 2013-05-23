PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 1
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
PRAGUE May 23 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating for central European mining company New World Resources (NWR) to 'B' from 'B+', with a stable outlook, it said on Thursday.
"The revision reflects our forecast that NWR will report weak results in the rest of 2013 and 2014, due to weak coal prices in the second half of 2013 and a drop in coal production," S&P said.
March 1 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Renewable credits, corn, refining prices swing in volatile trade
* Open to lengthening telecom airwave licences to 25 yrs-source