PRAGUE Aug 1 Standard & Poor's rating agency
cut its rating on Czech hard coal miner New World Resources
to selective default, or 'SD', from 'CC' on
Friday after the firm missed a coupon payment on its unsecured
notes last month.
NWR said last month it did not make the payment amid ongoing
restructuring its capital and debt, a plan including a haircut
for bondholders and major dilution for shareholders that must
still be approved by the involved parties. NWR has a 30-day
grace period to make the payment.
S&P said it cut issue rating on the 275 million euro senior
unsecured notes due in 2018 to 'D' (default) from
'CC' and the issue rating on the firm's 500 million euro senior
secured notes to 'SD' from 'CC'.
NWR said it would hold bondholder meetings to vote on the
restructuring plan on Aug 29. A shareholders meeting on new
equity issue has been called for Aug. 20.
The firm has reached agreements on the debt restructuring
with part of the bondholders and believes the plan will be
approved.
"The date of the meetings, combined with the lock-up
agreements (with noteholders) in place, indicates to us that the
likelihood of NWR paying the overdue interest payments has
reduced significantly. According to our criteria, we view this
as a default," S&P said.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)