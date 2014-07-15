PRAGUE, July 15 Coal miner New World Resources
said on Tuesday it had moved closer to
securing the consent of sufficient majorities of bondholders
needed to execute a debt and equity restructuring plan needed to
keep the company afloat.
NWR said it had secured the consent of 84 percent, by value,
of holders of 2018 secured and 65 percent of 2021
unsecured bonds. It needs the consent of 75
percent by value and 50 percent by number of holders of both
bonds.
Pending assessment of the prospects of the restructuring --
which will include a haircut on bonds as well as an equity
issuance that will dilute existing shareholders at a ratio of 25
to 1 -- the company said it would use the up to 30-day grace
period for the payment of a coupon on the unsecured bonds due on
Tuesday.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)