PRAGUE, July 15 Coal miner New World Resources said on Tuesday it had moved closer to securing the consent of sufficient majorities of bondholders needed to execute a debt and equity restructuring plan needed to keep the company afloat.

NWR said it had secured the consent of 84 percent, by value, of holders of 2018 secured and 65 percent of 2021 unsecured bonds. It needs the consent of 75 percent by value and 50 percent by number of holders of both bonds.

Pending assessment of the prospects of the restructuring -- which will include a haircut on bonds as well as an equity issuance that will dilute existing shareholders at a ratio of 25 to 1 -- the company said it would use the up to 30-day grace period for the payment of a coupon on the unsecured bonds due on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)