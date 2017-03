PRAGUE Aug 15 Czech hard-coal miner New World Resources will not pay the July 15 coupon on its senior unsecured notes to avoid jeapardising the company's restructuring plan, it said on Friday.

"The company did not receive consent from the requisite majority of locked-up noteholders to make the July 15 coupon payment on the senior unsecured notes at the end of the grace period that expires today," NWR said in a regulatory filing. (Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman)