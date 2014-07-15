* Capital restructuring involves debt reduction, new equity

* Move gets consent from 84 pct of secured bondholders

* Also accepted by 65 pct of unsecured bondholders

* Needs 75 percent consent by value of both bonds (Adds details on transaction, background)

PRAGUE, July 15 Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) said on Tuesday it had moved closer to securing the consent of sufficient majorities of bondholders needed to carry out a debt and equity restructuring plan needed to keep the company afloat.

The company, a major employer in the north-east of the Czech Republic with around 15,000 workers, has been hit by a decline in global coal prices, causing deep losses that sent its shares down by more than 99 percent from all-time highs set in 2008.

NWR, majority owned by a group of individuals including Czech investor Zdenek Bakala, wants to cut its 825 million euro debt load - mostly in secured and unsecured notes due 2018 and 2021 respectively - by 325 million euros.

The group said it had so far secured the consent of 84 percent, by value, of holders of the secured and 65 percent of 2021 unsecured bonds for the restructuring plan that involves a combination of a cash payment and swap for new debt.

The update on the levels of support for the plan comes after a July 11 deadline for an "early bird" premium for investors who quickly agree to the new terms. It needs the consent of 75 percent by value and 50 percent by number of holders of both bonds.

Some of the unsecured bondholders had earlier protested at the terms of the capital overhaul. The group raised the pressure on the investors earlier this month, announcing it would start the sale of its main mining assets if the deal falls through, which could mean bigger loss for the unsecured bondholders.

Analysts have said NWR will buy time with the restructuring, but the firm's longer-term viability still depends on a recovery in coal prices on the world market.

The restructuring plan also includes the injection of 150 million euros in new equity, which will dilute existing shareholders who do not take part in the capital increase at a 25-1 ratio. The stock closed at 4.3 crowns in Prague on Monday.

The company has said it aimed to complete the capital overhaul, advised by Blackstone, in September.

Pending assessment of the prospects of the restructuring, the company said it would use the up to 30-day grace period for the payment of a coupon on the unsecured bonds due on Tuesday. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by David Holmes)