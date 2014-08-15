(adds details of the restructuring plan)
PRAGUE Aug 15 Czech coal miner New World
Resources will not pay the July 15 coupon on
its senior unsecured notes to avoid jeopardizing the company's
restructuring plan, it said on Friday.
"The company did not receive consent from the requisite
majority of locked-up noteholders to make the July 15 coupon
payment on the senior unsecured notes at the end of the grace
period that expires today," NWR said in a regulatory filing.
A 30-day grace period to seek consent for the payment ends
on Friday. Paying the coupon without consent would allow
noteholders who have already agreed to a capital restructuring
to exit their lock-up agreement.
NWR, majority owned by a group of investors including
billionaire Zdenek Bakala, wants to cut its 825 million euro
debts - mostly in secured and unsecured notes due in 2018 and
2021 - by 325 million euros
through the restructuring.
The loss-making company has called an Aug. 20 extraordinary
general shareholders meeting to vote on a rights issue - priced
at an 83 percent discount to the July 29 closing - which is part
of the firm's debt and equity overhaul.
Bondholders are due to vote on Aug. 29.
The company, a major employer in the north-east of the Czech
Republic with around 15,000 workers, has been hit by a decline
in global coal prices, causing deep losses that sent its shares
down by more than 99 percent from all-time highs set in 2008.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by David Goodman and
William Hardy)