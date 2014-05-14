PRAGUE May 14 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) has enough cash for around
one year at current coal prices, Chief Financial Officer Marek
Jelinek said on Wednesday.
The company is undergoing a major capital structure review
and expects a deal with shareholders and bondholders by the end
of the year.
NWR's net debt stood at 651 million euros ($892 million) at
the end of the first quarter, up from 625 million at the end of
2013, and it had cash of 159 million euros, down from 184
million.
"At today's (coal) prices, we have cash for roughly one more
year," he said on a conference call, adding the company was not
planning any more asset sales.
($1=0.7296 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by
Greg Mahlich)