PRAGUE May 14 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) has enough cash for around one year at current coal prices, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Wednesday.

The company is undergoing a major capital structure review and expects a deal with shareholders and bondholders by the end of the year.

NWR's net debt stood at 651 million euros ($892 million) at the end of the first quarter, up from 625 million at the end of 2013, and it had cash of 159 million euros, down from 184 million.

"At today's (coal) prices, we have cash for roughly one more year," he said on a conference call, adding the company was not planning any more asset sales. ($1=0.7296 euros) (Reporting by Jan Strouhal; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)