PRAGUE Feb 13 Loss-making Czech hard coal miner New World Resources (NWR) ended 2013 with cash of 184 million euros, giving it a buffer this year, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Thursday.

"(This) obviously gives us a buffer so there is no discussion about the company operating as a going concern," he said.

"Even if the market stays where it is, this year is not a problem... But clearly the market is not supportive at the moment and that is one of the reasons why the capital structure review is in progress.

The company, which reported a 466.1 million euro loss in the fourth quarter after impairment charges, announced a major review of its capital structure in January as part of a restructuring to help it cope with weaker coal prices.