PRAGUE Feb 13 Loss-making Czech hard coal miner
New World Resources (NWR) ended 2013 with
cash of 184 million euros, giving it a buffer this year, Chief
Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Thursday.
"(This) obviously gives us a buffer so there is no
discussion about the company operating as a going concern," he
said.
"Even if the market stays where it is, this year is not a
problem... But clearly the market is not supportive at the
moment and that is one of the reasons why the capital structure
review is in progress.
The company, which reported a 466.1 million euro loss in the
fourth quarter after impairment charges, announced a major
review of its capital structure in January as part of a
restructuring to help it cope with weaker coal prices.