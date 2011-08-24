* Net profit 84 mln euro vs 77.8 mln in Reuters poll

* Revenue in line, confirms production and sales outlook

* Sees risks from market turmoil, uncertain economy

* Declares 0.16 euro per share interim dividend (Adds more details, quote)

PRAGUE, Aug 24 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday thanks to better prices and demand.

Net profit of 84 million euros ($120 million) beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 77.8 million euros but down from 129.6 million a year ago when it booked an 82 million one-off gain from the sale of an energy business.

Revenue was in line with expectations at 455 million euros in the quarter.

The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, saw higher sales and contract prices in the first half of the year but prices looked to have peaked as a global supply squeeze eases and economies start to cool.

NWR said market turmoil and the uncertain economic environment were risks to the near-term outlook.

"Although we have seen no concrete evidence of a slowdown in our regional market to date, we believe there is a risk of near term volatility in prices and 2012 volumes," NWR Chairman Mike Salamon said.

"We will continue to monitor markets closely but we remain optimistic about the long-term outlook for the region."

NWR will pay an interim dividend of 0.16 euros per share, after paying 0.22 euros for the last half of 2010.

The company confirmed its outlook for 11 million tonnes in 2011 coal production, with sales of 10.3 million tonnes.

NWR is battling a weaker sales mix due to lower production of higher-margin coking coal, which has dropped to less than half of the mix.

For 2011, it expects the sales mix to be 52 percent thermal coal, 44 percent coking coal and 4 percent pulverised coal inject (PCI), which is used in steel production.

For the third quarter, NWR agreed an average price for coking coal at 192 euros per tonne, a 9 percent quarter-on-quarter drop. This compares with around 70 euros per tonne seen for thermal coal sales. ($1 = 0.695 Euros) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Will Waterman and Hans-Juergen Peters)