(Adds CFO, analyst, share price)
PRAGUE Nov 16 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) showed a
bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit on
Wednesday to due to a lower proportion of high-priced coking
coal in the sales mix.
The company said the outlook was uncertain due to an
economic slowdown, but the company was for the moment sticking
to its dividend plans.
Net profit dropped to 34 million euros ($46 million) from
48.5 million in the same period last year, below the average
estimate for 46 million euros in a Reuters poll.
Revenue at 401 million slightly beat forecasts for 399
million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation were 119 million, exceeding the outlook for 118
million.
The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines,
said it was on track to meet its full-year targets to produce 11
million tonnes of coal and sell externally 10.3 million tonnes,
with the sales mix at 44 percent of coking coal and 52 percent
thermal coal. The miner had cut its coke sales target in
October.
Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said the company still
planned to pay out half of its net profit in dividends paid
semi-annually.
"If we were to decide on the dividend today, my proposal to
the board would be in favour. However we will be making this
decision sometime at the turn of January and February and today
no one knows how the world is going to look like at that point,"
Jelinek told Reuters in a telephone interview.
The stock traded 0.7 percent down at 450 pence in London and
up 0.7 percent at 137.7 crowns in Prague at 0835 GMT.
"We expect slightly negative market reaction
due to the miss on the bottom line," KBC analysts said in a
report.
"After a massive underperformance year-to-date (down 55% in
CZK terms), NWR trades at an undemanding 2012F EV/EBITDA of
2.8x. However, this does not mean the stock price cannot fall
further if the line of downbeat economic data continues
worldwide."
($1 = 0.739 Euros)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jan Korselt; Editing by Erica
Billingham)