PRAGUE, May 16 Coal miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a more than 80 percent rise in first-quarter net profit due to lower financial expenses, improved cost controls and a better product mix, surprising analysts who had expected a loss.

NWR, owner of the Czech Republic's largest hard coal mines, kept its 2012 targets for production and sales unchanged, but pointed to improving steel production in its central European markets that could lead to better sales later.

"There is probably an upside potential from what we see the market demands today but as always we are a coal company that operates in very deep and complicated geology," Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said.

"In terms of sales there is probably an upside. In terms of production we will always have to work hard to make sure we deliver what we budgeted for."

Net profit rose to 6.2 million euros while analysts in a Reuters poll had expected on average a 4.8 million euro net loss.

Revenue dropped 10 percent year-on-year to 346.6 million euros on lower production and sales as central European growth struggled due to the euro zone crisis.

Shares in the company fell 0.4 percent in Prague trade, outperforming a 1.1 percent drop in the main index.

NWR reiterated its 2012 production guidance for 10.8-11 million tonnes of coal and 700,000 tonnes of coke.

Sales are seen at 10.25-10.5 million tonnes of coal, split this year between 52 percent thermal coal and 48 percent of higher-margin coking coal. In the first quarter, the proportion of coking coal started to rise, reversing a deteriorating trend in the mix, NWR said.

NWR last year started a 400 million euro expansion in Poland, where it plans to begin production in its Debiensko mine beginning in 2017.

The company said on Wednesday it would cap investment at 5 million euros in 2012, down from a planned 40-50 million euros, due to a problem with plans to pump water from the mine and desalinate it and also some growing costs for services.

Jelinek said the amount of water is higher than the desalination capacity available but said it was too early to talk about any cost overruns.

"This is a quite recent development," he said. "We just want to make sure we catch this early and can deal with this early before it potentially becomes a much bigger problem."

