By Jason Hovet
PRAGUE, Nov 6 Miner New World Resources (NWR)
posted a 48.5 million euro ($65.4 million)
third-quarter loss from continuing operations on Wednesday but
said a cost-cutting programme to help cope with weak coal prices
was going to plan.
The company's shares recovered from a two-month low after
the quarterly loss was lower than many had feared and as the
owner of the Czech Republic's only hard-coal mines moved closer
to meeting its 100 million euro savings plan for this year.
NWR is also closing one of its four mines next year and
selling its OKK coking business to help it return to profit.
But it is facing obstacles, including from its miners, who
are voting this week on whether to strike or accept a new wage
agreement that offers no pay rise from next year and links
annual bonuses to the company's performance.
Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said a strike was not
likely but remained a risk, adding its impact on business would
depend on what form any protest took.
NWR is aiming to return to profit and positive free cash
flow next year by becoming a slimmer company. It has delivered
85 million euros in savings through cutting personnel costs,
reducing investments and selling inventory and expects a further
16 million euros in savings in the fourth quarter.
"We are very much on track to deliver...by the end of the
year," Jelinek said.
NWR had net debt of 672 million euros at end-September.
Jelinek said NWR was looking to extend a 100 million euro
revolving credit facility beyond its February expiration and
that it was in talks with lenders of its 69 million euro Export
Credit Agency facility to prolong a covenant holiday.
Shares were up 5.8 percent by 1202 GMT.
WELCOME SIGNS
NWR, like other European miners, has been hit by the double
whammy of sagging coal prices and weak demand from its steel
sector customers - like ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel. But steel
production is only down 2 percent this year in its markets and
an uptick in coking coal prices came in the fourth quarter.
"This is obviously a welcome development, but (the price is)
still around 19 percent lower than the average coking coal price
for 2012," Jelinek said.
The company also faces higher costs than many peers and aims
for cash mining unit costs of 60 euros per tonne by the end of
2014 versus 81 euros at the end of the third quarter.
In 2014, NWR wants production at 8-9 million tonnes - versus
9 million expected in 2013 - and a sales mix with 60 percent of
coking coal.
NWR's third-quarter net loss was better than 66.8 million
euros expected in a Reuters poll and well down from a record
315.4 million euro loss in the second quarter, when it took a
non-cash impairment charge of 307 million on mining assets.
Third-quarter revenue fell to 200.2 million euros from 290.9
million a year ago, in line with expectations.
The company expects to complete the sale of its OKK coke
business to Czech group Metalimex by the end of the year, giving
it gross proceeds of 95 million euros. Including discontinued
operations such as OKK, NWR posted a 132.2 million euro net loss
for the quarter. ($1 = 0.7421 euros)