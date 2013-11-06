* Net loss from continuing operations 48.5 mln euros

* Has delivered 85 mln euros of planned 100 mln euros in savings

* Expects proceeds from OKK sale by end-year

* Shares jump 6 percent after early fall

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 6 Miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 48.5 million euro ($65.4 million) third-quarter loss from continuing operations on Wednesday but said a cost-cutting programme to help cope with weak coal prices was going to plan.

The company's shares recovered from a two-month low after the quarterly loss was lower than many had feared and as the owner of the Czech Republic's only hard-coal mines moved closer to meeting its 100 million euro savings plan for this year.

NWR is also closing one of its four mines next year and selling its OKK coking business to help it return to profit.

But it is facing obstacles, including from its miners, who are voting this week on whether to strike or accept a new wage agreement that offers no pay rise from next year and links annual bonuses to the company's performance.

Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said a strike was not likely but remained a risk, adding its impact on business would depend on what form any protest took.

NWR is aiming to return to profit and positive free cash flow next year by becoming a slimmer company. It has delivered 85 million euros in savings through cutting personnel costs, reducing investments and selling inventory and expects a further 16 million euros in savings in the fourth quarter.

"We are very much on track to deliver...by the end of the year," Jelinek said.

NWR had net debt of 672 million euros at end-September. Jelinek said NWR was looking to extend a 100 million euro revolving credit facility beyond its February expiration and that it was in talks with lenders of its 69 million euro Export Credit Agency facility to prolong a covenant holiday.

Shares were up 5.8 percent by 1202 GMT.

WELCOME SIGNS

NWR, like other European miners, has been hit by the double whammy of sagging coal prices and weak demand from its steel sector customers - like ArcelorMittal and U.S. Steel. But steel production is only down 2 percent this year in its markets and an uptick in coking coal prices came in the fourth quarter.

"This is obviously a welcome development, but (the price is) still around 19 percent lower than the average coking coal price for 2012," Jelinek said.

The company also faces higher costs than many peers and aims for cash mining unit costs of 60 euros per tonne by the end of 2014 versus 81 euros at the end of the third quarter.

In 2014, NWR wants production at 8-9 million tonnes - versus 9 million expected in 2013 - and a sales mix with 60 percent of coking coal.

NWR's third-quarter net loss was better than 66.8 million euros expected in a Reuters poll and well down from a record 315.4 million euro loss in the second quarter, when it took a non-cash impairment charge of 307 million on mining assets.

Third-quarter revenue fell to 200.2 million euros from 290.9 million a year ago, in line with expectations.

The company expects to complete the sale of its OKK coke business to Czech group Metalimex by the end of the year, giving it gross proceeds of 95 million euros. Including discontinued operations such as OKK, NWR posted a 132.2 million euro net loss for the quarter. ($1 = 0.7421 euros)