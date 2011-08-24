UPDATE 7-Oil slips lower as dollar strength counters OPEC cuts
* OPEC and Russian oil supply cuts lend support (Adds latest prices, fresh quotes, changes byline, dateline pvs LONDON)
PRAGUE Aug 24 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday thanks to better prices and demand.
Net profit dropped from a year ago to 84 million euros, beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 77.8 million euros. Last year, NWR booked an 82 million one-off gain from asset sales
The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, said market volatility and the uncertain economic environment were risks to the near-term price outlook.
Revenue was in line with expectations at 455 million euros in the quarter. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Will Waterman)
* Revenue of $391.9 mln vs est $358.3 mln (Adds details, background)
TRIPOLI, Feb 6 A claimant for the chairmanship of Libya's sovereign wealth fund says he has retaken control of the fund's head office in Tripoli, in a challenge to a U.N.-backed government that tried to sideline him.