PRAGUE Aug 24 Czech coal miner New World Resources (NWR) NWRRsp.PR posted a smaller-than-expected drop in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday thanks to better prices and demand.

Net profit dropped from a year ago to 84 million euros, beating the average estimate in a Reuters poll of 77.8 million euros. Last year, NWR booked an 82 million one-off gain from asset sales

The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines, said market volatility and the uncertain economic environment were risks to the near-term price outlook.

Revenue was in line with expectations at 455 million euros in the quarter. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Will Waterman)