PRAGUE Nov 16 Czech coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) showed a
bigger-than-expected drop in third-quarter net profit on
Wednesday to 34 million euros.
Net profit dropped 48.5 million in the same period last
year, below the average estimate for 46 million euros in a
Reuters poll.
Revenue at 401 million slightly beat forecast for 399
million and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortisation reached 119 million, exceeding the outlook for 118
million.
The company, owner of the largest Czech hard coal mines,
said it was on track to meet its full-year targets to produce 11
million tonnes of coal and sell externally 10.3 million tonnes,
with the sales mix at 44 percent of coking coal and 52 percent
thermal coal. The miner had cut its coke sales target in
October.
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)