PRAGUE Nov 6 Czech miner New World Resources (NWR) posted a 48.5 million euro ($65.37 million) loss from continuing operations in the third quarter, still struggling with low hard-coal prices.

The company, which had posted a 14.1 million euro profit in the same period a year ago, said it had delivered 85 million euros in savings by the end of the quarter, out of a planned 100 million euros it announced in May as part of plan to help return it to profit.

A further 16 million euros in savings should come in the fourth quarter, NWR said.