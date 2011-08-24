PRAGUE Aug 24 New World Resources NWRRsp.PR Chairman Mike Salamon said on Wednesday he expected coking coal prices will drop slightly in the foruth quarter compared to the third.

"If we look at quarter four, the discussion in the east at the moment for hard coking coal is around $300 a tonne, which compares to $315 a tonne for quarter three, so very slightly down," he said in a telephone interview. (Reporting by Jan Korselt)