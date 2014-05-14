Barclays further downgrades London Metal Exchange membership
LONDON, March 17 Barclays Bank is sharply downgrading its membership on the London Metal Exchange, the LME said on Friday, after the bank cut back its commodity business.
PRAGUE May 14 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources will try to keep its loss-making Paskov mine in operation if conditions allow, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Wednesday.
The miner reached a deal with the Czech state in April that extended operations at the mine until 2017, instead of closing it this year as NWR had intended, as part of measures to help it return to profitability.
"Our ideal scenario is to keep the mine in operation. As unlikely as it looks today, I don't think it is entirely impossible, and we now have three years to try to make it happen," Jelinek said on an analyst call. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON, March 17 French oil major Total's chief executive, Patrick Pouyanne, received a 25 percent rise in total pay last year to 3.8 million euros ($4.1 million), it said on Friday.