PRAGUE May 14 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources will try to keep its loss-making Paskov mine in operation if conditions allow, Chief Financial Officer Marek Jelinek said on Wednesday.

The miner reached a deal with the Czech state in April that extended operations at the mine until 2017, instead of closing it this year as NWR had intended, as part of measures to help it return to profitability.

"Our ideal scenario is to keep the mine in operation. As unlikely as it looks today, I don't think it is entirely impossible, and we now have three years to try to make it happen," Jelinek said on an analyst call. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Writing by Robert Muller; editing by Jane Baird)