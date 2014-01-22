PRAGUE Jan 22 Czech hard coal miner New World Resources announced a major review of its capital structure on Wednesday as its business and outlook deteriorates due to low coal prices.

The loss-making company said its majority shareholder BXR was ready to invest new equity into a revamped capital structure, and the firm appointed The Blackstone Group International Partners as a financial advisor for the review.

NWR said it had not secured an extension of a 100 million euro credit facility -- now undrawn -- which expires on Feb 7, announced a decline in contracted coking and thermal coal prices, and said it expected significant decrease in economically mineable reserves after reassessment.

"The review will be focused on the Group's balance sheet and will consider all available options. It is expected not to impact the Group's customers, employees, partners, suppliers or trade creditors," it said, adding the firm would continue to conduct business as usual.