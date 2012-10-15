UPDATE 3-Thyssenkrupp ends costly Americas venture with CSA sale to Ternium
* Thyssenkrupp shares rise to top of STOXX index (Adds comment on talks with Tata Steel, further details)
PRAGUE Oct 15 Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday that coking coal prices agreed for the fourth quarter dropped by 20 percent from the previous three months to 102 euros per tonne.
It said coke prices dropped 8 percent to 264 euros.
The company said it still expected full-year production at 11.0-11.1 million tonnes. It said it saw external sales at 10.2-10.3 million tonnes with 50-50 mix between coking and thermal coal.
The company's third-quarter production reached 1.16 million tonnes of coking and 1.22 million tonnes of thermal coal. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)
LONDON, Feb 22 French carmaker Peugeot , which is exploring the takeover of General Motors' European operations, recognises the contribution its two British Vauxhall plants make to the car brand, British business minister Greg Clark said on Wednesday.
KINSHASA, Feb 22 Crop-destroying caterpillars known as armyworms have ravaged 63,000 hectares of maize in southeastern Democratic Republic of Congo since December, causing local maize prices to triple, a U.N. spokeswoman said on Wednesday.