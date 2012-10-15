PRAGUE Oct 15 Czech coal miner NWR said on Monday that coking coal prices agreed for the fourth quarter dropped by 20 percent from the previous three months to 102 euros per tonne.

It said coke prices dropped 8 percent to 264 euros.

The company said it still expected full-year production at 11.0-11.1 million tonnes. It said it saw external sales at 10.2-10.3 million tonnes with 50-50 mix between coking and thermal coal.

The company's third-quarter production reached 1.16 million tonnes of coking and 1.22 million tonnes of thermal coal. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)