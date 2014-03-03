PRAGUE, March 3 Czech hard coal miner New World
Resources (NWR) has issued 94,141 'A' shares
for awards vesting under the company's deferred bonus plan, it
said in a filing on Monday.
NWR said it had applied for admission to trading on the main
market of the London Stock Exchange, the Prague StockExchange
and the Warsaw Stock Exchange.
In a separate filing, NWR said Chief Financial Officer Marek
Jelinek acquired 30,000 'A' shares as part of the plan, bringing
his total ownership to 37,075 shares, or 0.014 percent of the
company.
NWR shares have been battered by low coal prices and the
company is undergoing a review of its capital structure that may
involve a debt for equity swap and injection of new equity,
among options to keep the firm afloat.