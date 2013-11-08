PRAGUE Nov 8 Unions at Czech coal mining company New World Resources voted to approve a possible strike to fight pay restructuring and possible cuts in total compensation proposed by management, a union leader said on Friday.

Loss-making NWR, which also plans to shut one of its four mines in the northeast at the end of 2014, costing up to 3,000 jobs, offered its miners a new collective agreement that envisages no rise in wages compared to this year.

Apart from that, annual bonuses would be linked to the overall performance of the company, meaning the company would need to earn 900 million crowns ($48.17 million) for future bonuses to match this year's expected payout.