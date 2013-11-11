PRAGUE Nov 11 Mining company New World Resources' (NWR) Czech unit OKD will continue to negotiate this week for a new wage agreement to avoid a strike by workers.

Workers at OKD approved plans on Monday for a series of strikes starting this month to protest pay restructuring and possible cuts in total compensation proposed by management. ž

"The management aims to avoid strike through continued negotiations this week, and resolve any persisting issues to ensure a sustainable future for the company," OKD's chief Jan Fabian said in a regulatory filing.