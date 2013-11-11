Majors exiting Canada's oil sands acting in own interest - Trudeau
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
PRAGUE Nov 11 Mining company New World Resources' (NWR) Czech unit OKD will continue to negotiate this week for a new wage agreement to avoid a strike by workers.
Workers at OKD approved plans on Monday for a series of strikes starting this month to protest pay restructuring and possible cuts in total compensation proposed by management. ž
"The management aims to avoid strike through continued negotiations this week, and resolve any persisting issues to ensure a sustainable future for the company," OKD's chief Jan Fabian said in a regulatory filing.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
HOUSTON, March 10 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday dismissed a recent string of major oil companies selling their holdings in the heavy oil sands of Western Canada.
SANTIAGO, March 10 Chile's Escondida copper mine, the largest in the world, has had a preliminary conversation with its union as a first step towards ending a month-long strike, a source with knowledge of the situation said Friday.