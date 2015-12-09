PRAGUE Dec 9 Planned talks on Wednesday between New World Resources(NWR) and the Czech government from which the loss-making coal miner is seeking help were cancelled, the company's union group said in a statement on its website.

NWR, which operates four coking and thermal coal mines in the north-eastern Czech Republic, has been hit by a slump in coal prices and has said it could run out of cash by the third quarter of 2016.

Representatives from the unions and company were not immediately available to comment, while the Finance Ministry declined comment.