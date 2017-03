PRAGUE Nov 14 Czech coal miner New World Resources said on Friday rescue workers were searching for 12 miners following a strong tremor at one of its shafts in the eastern part of the country, a spokesman said.

The tremor occurred 550 metres underground at NWR's CSA mine near the town of Karvina.

"We are not able to provide further information at the moment on the possible impact on the health of our employees," the spokesman said. "Rescue workers are operating on the site. There were 12 people working in the area." (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller,; Editing by Michael Kahn)