UPDATE 2-Shell sells Canadian oil sands, ties bonuses to emissions cuts
* Ties 10 pct of directors' bonuses to emissions management (Adds Marathon Oil details)
PRAGUE Nov 13 Coal mining group New World Resources (NWR) has signed a wage deal with unions at its Czech unit OKD, cutting personnel costs by 8 percent next year and averting strike action.
Under the agreement, miners' wages will remain unchanged in 2014, adjusted for inflation in 2015, and then renegotiated after that time. Bonuses will be lowered under the deal.
NEW YORK, March 9 Crude oil extended a slump amid record U.S. stockpiles on Thursday, helping push down equity markets as energy stocks slid, while bets the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates next week weighed on gold and industrial metals.
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday the Canadian government remains positive about the future of oil sands after Royal Dutch Shell sold its oil sands assets to Canadian Natural Resources Ltd.