BRIEF-Travelers sees higher Q1 loss reserves on discount rate change
* Expects to record increase to prior year loss reserves of approximately $62 million pre-tax in Q1 2017 operating results
HONG KONG May 16 Hong Kong's NWS Holdings Ltd plans to sell its interest in a Macau power supplier to a China state-owned company in a deal worth $612 million, as the transport-to-energy operator focuses on water and related businesses.
NWS said its equally owned joint venture with Suez Environnement Company had agreed to sell its 90 percent stake in Sino-French Energy Development Co Ltd to Nam Kwong Development, a company under China's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission.
Macau gambling kingpin Stanley Ho holds the remaining 10 percent of Sino-French Energy, which in turn owns 42.2 percent of Macau electricity supplier Companhia de Electricidade de Macau-CEM, S.A.
As part of the deal, the NWS joint venture will have an option to buy back 9 percent of the stake in Sino-French Energy, NWS said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse late on Thursday.
NWS, a unit of New World Development Co Ltd, said it expected to book a gain of HK$1.5 billion ($193.50 million)from the disposal. ($1 = 7.7519 Hong Kong Dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Says shareholder Jushenghua has released 91 million pledged A-shares, representing 0.82 percent of total issued capital, on March 17
COLOMBO, March 20 The Sri Lankan rupee closed slightly higher on Monday on dollar selling by banks late in the day, while increased imports and selling of rupee bonds by foreign investors weakened the outlook for the currency, dealers said.