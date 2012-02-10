AMSTERDAM Feb 10 NXP Semiconductors has won new deals to supply more chips to the top smartphones, which will contribute to NXP's 2012 revenue, Chief Executive Richard Clemmer told Reuters on Friday.

"We have (had) significant design wins in premier handsets beyond near-field communication that will be a significant factor in the future," Clemmer said.

The Dutch firm makes chips and chip sets which are used in a wide range of applications including security identification, automobiles, authentication cards used in passports, and in smartphones for financial transactions.

Near-field communication, or NFC, enables data to be exchanged wirelessly over distances of a few centimetres, meaning mobile phones can be used to pay for goods, store electronic tickets, download music and swap photos and business cards.

On Thursday night, U.S.-listed NXP reported a loss in the fourth quarter because of lower revenue and restructuring charges, but gave a more optimistic revenue forecast for the first quarter based on its current order book for new chips. (Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)