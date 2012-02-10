AMSTERDAM Feb 10 NXP Semiconductors
has won new deals to supply more chips to the top
smartphones, which will contribute to NXP's 2012 revenue, Chief
Executive Richard Clemmer told Reuters on Friday.
"We have (had) significant design wins in premier handsets
beyond near-field communication that will be a significant
factor in the future," Clemmer said.
The Dutch firm makes chips and chip sets which are used in a
wide range of applications including security identification,
automobiles, authentication cards used in passports, and in
smartphones for financial transactions.
Near-field communication, or NFC, enables data to be
exchanged wirelessly over distances of a few centimetres,
meaning mobile phones can be used to pay for goods, store
electronic tickets, download music and swap photos and business
cards.
On Thursday night, U.S.-listed NXP reported a loss in the
fourth quarter because of lower revenue and restructuring
charges, but gave a more optimistic revenue forecast for the
first quarter based on its current order book for new chips.
(Reporting By Roberta B. Cowan; Editing by Sara Webb)