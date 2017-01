Sept 29 Chipmaker Qualcomm Inc is in talks to buy NXP Semiconductors NV in a deal that could value NXP at more than $30 billion, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Qualcomm and NXP could not be reached immediately.

NXP shares are up 15.4 percent at $95.00 in early afternoon trading on Thursday, while Qualcomm's were up 3.5 percent at $65.72. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)