June 13 NXP Semiconductors NV said it
would sell its standard
products business to a consortium of financial investors
consisting of China's Jianaguang Asset Management Co Ltd and
private equity firm Wise Road Capital Management for about $2.75
billion.
Dwindling demand in computer and phone markets, once
semiconductor industry mainstays, has fueled a year-long merger
wave as firms look to higher-margin areas like automotive
electronics for sales growth.
Chinese companies have shown particular interest in
investing in foreign technology companies as Beijing seeks to
become a global semiconductor powerhouse.
NXP's standard products business, which makes semiconductor
parts used in consumer electronics, will be an independent
company headquartered in Nijmegen, the Netherlands, and renamed
Nexperia after the deal closes.
Bloomberg first reported in April that NXP was considering a
sale of its standard products business.
Credit Suisse acted as exclusive financial adviser to NXP.
The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.
